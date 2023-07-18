European indices trade mixed ahead of earnings

2 Min Read
The European markets traded mixed on Tuesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.1 percent lower.
The European markets closed lower on Monday. CAC slide over one percent, while FTSE ended 0.4 percent lower.
Wall Street ended higher in the previous session as investors await the earning season to start. Dow ended 0.2 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.4 and 0.9 percent higher, respectively.
On Monday, China released its gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter. China's GDP increased 6.3 percent from last year, missing expectations. The June unemployment rate among 16 to 24-year-olds came at a fresh record high of 21.3 percent.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.3 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.4 percent. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading two percent lower.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $78.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent higher at $74.3 per barrel.
The Indian indices touched fresh record highs in the trade on Tuesday. At the last count, Sensex was up 100 points, and Nifty 50 was trading above 19,700.
First Published: Jul 18, 2023 1:02 PM IST
