European indices trade lower, weak China trade data weighs on markets

The European markets are trading lower at the opening hour on Wednesday. Earlier in the day, China released its trade data. The country's trade balance fell to surplus of $65.8 billion in May, its lowest level since April 2022. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX were last trading 0.1 percent lower.

European markets closed higher on Tuesday, with FTSE and DAX ending 0.4 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively.

The Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended marginally higher, while S&P ended 0.2 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets traded mixed on Wednesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.8 percent lower. Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.1 percent higher.

Crude oil prices extended losses on Wednesday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.8 percent lower at $75.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent in the red at $71.2 per barrel.

The Indian indices extended gains on Wednesday. At the last count, Sensex was up 200 points, and Nifty 50 was trading above the 18,650-mark.