European indices trade lower mirroring weakness across global markets

The European markets traded lower on Tuesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.4 percent lower.

European markets ended with cuts on Monday, with DAX and CAC ending one percent lower each. Investors await UK inflation data and monetary policy announcement due this week for further cues.

The Wall Street remained shut on Monday on account of Juneteenth.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading largely lower at the last count. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent higher. Hong Kong was down 1.6 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading half a percent lower.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent higher at $76.4 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent lower at $71.2 per barrel.

The Indian indices extended losses on Tuesday. At the last count, Sensex was down 80 points, and Nifty 50 was trading below the 18,750.