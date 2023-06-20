European indices trade lower mirroring weakness across global markets

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.4 percent lower.

European markets ended with cuts on Monday, with DAX and CAC ending one percent lower each. Investors await UK inflation data and monetary policy announcement due this week for further cues.