European indices trade lower as investors eye euro zone inflation data, BoE policy decision

The European markets fell at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading marginally higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.1 percent.
