European indices trade lower as investors eye euro zone inflation data, BoE policy decision

European indices trade lower as investors eye euro zone inflation data, BoE policy decision
By Asmita Pant  Jul 31, 2023 1:25:11 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading marginally higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.1 percent.

The European markets fell at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading marginally higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.1 percent.

CACDAXFTSEglobal markets

