European indices trade lower ahead of US Fed rate hike decision

By Asmita Pant  Jul 26, 2023 1:08:06 PM IST (Published)

The European markets traded in the red at the opening hour on Wednesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.9 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.

