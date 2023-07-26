European indices trade lower ahead of US Fed rate hike decision

1 Min Read
The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.9 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
The European markets traded in the red at the opening hour on Wednesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.9 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | The US Fed dilemma: hike interest rate or keep pressing the pause button
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Explainer | India promises ’new era’ for multi-state cooperatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read
India’s top 4 IT firms lose over 17,700 employees in a quarter — When will tech hiring pick up?
Jul 26, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Leaders Speak | An expert's take on the evolving role of HR in driving ESG initiatives
Jul 26, 2023 IST5 Min Read