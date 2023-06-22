European indices trade lower ahead of central bank's rate decision

The British FTSE was last trading 1.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading one percent lower.

The European markets traded lower on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 1.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading one percent lower.

The Bank of England will announce its rate decision on Thursday, June 22.

European markets ended lower on Thursday, with DAX and CAC ending 0.6 and 0.5 percent lower respectively.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that further rate hikes are likely as inflation continues to remain above target. Dow ended 0.3 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.5 and 1.2 percent lower, respectively.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading lower. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent lower. Market in Hong Kong and China remained shut on Thursday.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $76.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $72.3 per barrel.

The Indian indices were last trading in the red. At the last count, Sensex was down 180 points, off the record high mark hit at the opening, and Nifty 50 was trading near 18,800.