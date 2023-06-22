European indices trade lower ahead of central bank's rate decision

The British FTSE was last trading 1.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading one percent lower.
The European markets traded lower on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 1.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading one percent lower.
The Bank of England will announce its rate decision on Thursday, June 22.
European markets ended lower on Thursday, with DAX and CAC ending 0.6 and 0.5 percent lower respectively.
Wall Street ended lower in the previous session after Fed Chair Jerome Powell suggested that further rate hikes are likely as inflation continues to remain above target. Dow ended 0.3 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.5 and 1.2 percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading lower. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent lower. Market in Hong Kong and China remained shut on Thursday.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.4 percent lower at $76.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent lower at $72.3 per barrel.
The Indian indices were last trading in the red. At the last count, Sensex was down 180 points, off the record high mark hit at the opening, and Nifty 50 was trading near 18,800.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Mid-Air Musings | Indigo’s fresh aircraft order — here's how it puts the airline on the global aviation roadmap
Jun 22, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Here is all you need to know about India's largest drone maker ideaForge IPO
Jun 21, 2023 IST3 Min Read
Women globally have to wait 131 years to achieve gender parity says WEF report — see where India ranks
Jun 21, 2023 IST2 Min Read
World Music Day | From phonograph to digital streaming, music has evolved in content
Jun 21, 2023 IST5 Min Read