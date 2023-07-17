European indices trade lower after China GDP misses expectation

2 Min Read
The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.
Wall Street ended mixed in the previous session after US inflation data suggested that the Fed rate hike cycle is likely to come to an end soon. Dow ended 0.3 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.1 and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.
Earlier today, China released its gross domestic product (GDP) for the second quarter. China's GDP increased 6.3 percent from last year, missing expectations. The June unemployment rate among 16 to 24-year-olds came at a fresh record high of 21.3 percent.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was down 0.9 percent. Market in Hong Kong remained shut on Monday as Typhoon Talim swept the south of the city.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 1.4 percent lower at $78.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 1.5 percent lower at $74.4 per barrel.
The Indian indices touched fresh record highs in the trade on Monday. At the last count, Sensex was up 300 points, near the record high mark, and Nifty 50 was trading above 19,650.
