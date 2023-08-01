European indices trade largely in the red ahead of earnings

The British FTSE was last trading 0.17 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.3 percent.

The European markets fell at the opening hour on Tuesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.17 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.3 percent.

The indices ended higher on Monday. CAC ended 0.3 percent in the green, while DAX was down 0.1 percent. The Bank of England will announce its policy decision on Thursday. BoE is expected to raise interest rates for the 14th consecutive time by at least 25 basis points.

Wall Street ended higher in the previous session. Dow ended 0.3 percent higher. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.2 percent higher each.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.9 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading flat. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.3 percent lower.

The China Caixin/S&P Global manufacturing purchasing managers' index fell to 49.2 in July, down from 50.5 in the previous month. The data was in line with the government's official PMI on Monday, raising challenges for policymakers seeking to revive momentum in China's post-COVID recovery amid high youth unemployment, mounting local debt pressure and weak demand.

The final au Jibun Bank Japan manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) fell to 49.6 in July, slightly higher than flash 49.4 but down from 49.8 in June. The decline was largely due to a deterioration in new orders, given weak customer demand from domestic and overseas markets.

India's manufacturing PMI eased for second month in a row. The S&P Global Purchasing Managers' Index reading for July came at 57.7, in line with 57.8 reported in June. The manufacturing sector activity was at a 31-month high of 58.87 in May.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.5 percent lower at $84.98 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.6 percent lower at $81.33 per barrel.