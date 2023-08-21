CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsEuropean indices trade in the green, all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium and Fed Chief Jerome Powell

European indices trade in the green, all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium and Fed Chief Jerome Powell

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.38 percent.

Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Aug 21, 2023 1:14:29 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
European indices trade in the green, all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium and Fed Chief Jerome Powell
The European markets trade higher at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.38 percent.

Share Market Live


Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

CACDAXFTSEglobal markets

Recommended Articles

View All
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment 

Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business

Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time

Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

How to maximize your savings with tax planning?

Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X