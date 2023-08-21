European indices trade in the green, all eyes on Jackson Hole symposium and Fed Chief Jerome Powell

1 Min Read
The European markets trade higher at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.38 percent.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | G20 and Sustainability — here's why there is a paradox of commitment
Aug 21, 2023 IST6 Min Read
Zoomed Out | No-Poaching Agreements — an expert's take whether it is a threat to competition or just good business
Aug 19, 2023 IST4 Min Read
How Chandrayaan-2 'partial' failure may guide soft Moon landing this time
Aug 19, 2023 IST5 Min Read
How to maximize your savings with tax planning?
Aug 19, 2023 IST3 Min Read