European indices trade higher, technology stocks lead gains

The European markets trade higher at the opening hour on Tuesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.21 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.49 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.59 percent.

The European indices closed largely higher on Monday. CAC ended half a percent higher, and FTSE closed flat.

Wall Street indices ended higher in the previous session. Dow ended 0.1 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.7 and 1.6 percent higher, respectively. Nasdaq posted its biggest single-day gains for August with Nvidia surging over eight percent.

The annual Jackson Hole Symposium will begin on Thursday. All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is expected to speak on Friday morning.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.92 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.88 percent in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.09 percent higher.

Oil prices were last trading in the red. Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent lower at $84.28 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.1 1 percent lower at $80.63 a barrel.