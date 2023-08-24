CNBC TV18
homeEuropean indices trade higher taking cues from Wall Street, Asian markets News

European indices trade higher taking cues from Wall Street, Asian markets

The British FTSE was last trading 0.63 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.99 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.77 percent.

By Asmita Pant  Aug 24, 2023 1:09:25 PM IST (Published)

1 Min Read
European markets, on Thursday, rose at the opening hour as Nvidia earnings, and in general strength across  global markets, supported the indices. The British FTSE was last trading 0.63 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.99 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.77 percent.

Tags

CACDAXFTSEglobal markets

X