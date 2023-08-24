European indices trade higher taking cues from Wall Street, Asian markets

1 Min Read
European markets, on Thursday, rose at the opening hour as Nvidia earnings, and in general strength across global markets, supported the indices. The British FTSE was last trading 0.63 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.99 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.77 percent.
