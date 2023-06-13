European indices trade higher as investors await Fed outcome

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.6 percent higher.
The European markets opened higher on Tuesday as investors globally await US Fed outcome. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.6 percent higher.
European markets closed higher on Monday, with CAC and DAX ending 0.5 percent and one percent higher respectively.
The Wall Street ended higher on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.6 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5 percent in the green. S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to highest closing level since April 2022.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets extended gains on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading nearly 1.8 percent higher. Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.2 percent higher.
Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent higher at $72.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent higher at $67.6 per barrel.
The Indian indices extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, Sensex was up 385.9 points, and Nifty 50 was trading above the 18,700-mark.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Zoomed Out | Argentinian economic crisis rooted in fascination for cash and runaway inflation
Jun 13, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read
Legal Digest | Power of Attorney can never confer ownership of property
Jun 13, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read
TeamLease renegotiates associate salary contracts, says margin boost unlikely until IT hiring picks up
Jun 12, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read
Zoomed Out | IBBI Paper — here's why the 'Single, Transferable Vote' for insolvency resolution is a fraught
Jun 12, 2023 IST5 Min(s) Read