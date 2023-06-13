European indices trade higher as investors await Fed outcome

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.6 percent higher.

European markets closed higher on Monday, with CAC and DAX ending 0.5 percent and one percent higher respectively.

The Wall Street ended higher on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.6 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5 percent in the green. S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to highest closing level since April 2022.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets extended gains on Tuesday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading nearly 1.8 percent higher. Hong Kong was up 0.7 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.2 percent higher.

Crude oil prices gained on Tuesday. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 1.1 percent higher at $72.6 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.8 percent higher at $67.6 per barrel.

The Indian indices extended gains on Tuesday. At the last count, Sensex was up 385.9 points, and Nifty 50 was trading above the 18,700-mark.