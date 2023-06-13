European indices trade higher as investors await Fed outcome

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.6 percent higher.

The European markets opened higher on Tuesday as investors globally await US Fed outcome. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.6 percent higher.

European markets closed higher on Monday, with CAC and DAX ending 0.5 percent and one percent higher respectively.

The Wall Street ended higher on Monday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.6 percent higher, while S&P ended 0.9 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended 1.5 percent in the green. S&P 500 and Nasdaq rose to highest closing level since April 2022.