European indices start week on a positive note as China, US data boost sentiments

European markets opened higher on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.58 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.59 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.47 percent.

Share Market Live NSE

The Wall Street indices ended higher in the previous session. Dow ended 0.33 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.18 percent higher and marginally lower, respectively.

Also Read: Why global crude oil prices may rise further

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.7 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 1.4 percent higher at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 2.4 percent higher.

Chinese stocks jumped on Monday after the nation rolled out further property support measures, the latest in an intensifying campaign to rescue to beleaguered sector that’s been dragging down the economy.