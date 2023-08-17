European indices slide after US Federal Reserve hints at further rate hikes

The British FTSE was last trading 0.41 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.44 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.38 percent.

The European markets traded lower at the opening hour on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.41 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.44 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.38 percent.

The European indices closed mixed on Wednesday after the rate of inflation in the UK fell sharply in July to a 17-month low largely on the back of lower energy prices, official figures showed Wednesday, a welcome development for hard-pressed households struggling during the cost of living crisis.

The basic wages in Britain hit a fresh record growth rate. The official data, released on Tuesday suggested that there are signs of cooling in the job market as unemployment rose from four percent to 4.2 percent, the highest since the three months to October 2021. Data showed a 7.8 percent increase in basic earnings, strongest since 2001.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.18 percent lower. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.36 percent and 0.44 percent lower, respectively.

The minutes of the Federal Reserve's policy meeting in July shows the officials largely remained concerned that inflation would fail to recede and that further interest-rate increases would be needed. At the same time, cracks in that consensus were also becoming more apparent.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.44 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.43 percent in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading marginally lower.

Oil prices were last trading in the green. Both Brent crude futures were trading 0.13 percent higher at $83.56 a barrel and $79.48 a barrel, respectively.