European indices muted as investors await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole symposium

European markets, on Friday, traded with caution at the opening hour as investors globally await Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium for cues regarding the US central bank's monetary policy. The British FTSE was last trading 0.18 percent higher. French CAC was trading marginally in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.1 percent.

Share Market Live NSE

The European indices ended largely lower on Thursday. DAX fell 0.7 percent, while FTSE gained 0.2 percent.

Wall Street indices ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 1.1 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 1.4 and 1.9 percent lower, respectively. Dow posted its worst single-day losses for the first time since March.

Nvidia shares touched record high, while major tech companies led losses. Netflix fell five percent, whole Apple and Amazon slid three percent each. The US 10-year yield were at 4.24 percent, and 5.01 percent.

All eyes are on Fed Chair Jerome Powell who is expected to speak later today.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 2.06 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading flat at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.51 percent lower.

Oil prices were last trading in the green. Brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent higher at $83.94 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.63 percent lower at $79.55 a barrel.