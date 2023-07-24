homemarket NewsEuropean indices edge lower, Spain election results, earnings and ECB rate hike decision major triggers

European indices edge lower, Spain election results, earnings and ECB rate hike decision major triggers

1 Min Read

By Asmita Pant  Jul 24, 2023 1:14:15 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.

The inconclusive result of the Spain general elections weighed on the indices. The conservative Popular Party won narrowly, failed to secure majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The indices ended largely higher on Friday. CAC ended 0.7 percent higher, while DAX ended 0.2 percent in the red.
Wall Street ended ended mixed in the previous session. Dow ended marginally higher, up for tenth day in a row, while S&P and Nasdaq closed marginally higher and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.2 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.1 percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 2.3 percent lower.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent lower at $80.5 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent lower at $76.5 per barrel.
