European indices edge lower, Spain election results, earnings and ECB rate hike decision major triggers

1 Min Read
The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
The European markets traded in the red at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
The inconclusive result of the Spain general elections weighed on the indices. The conservative Popular Party won narrowly, failed to secure majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
The indices ended largely higher on Friday. CAC ended 0.7 percent higher, while DAX ended 0.2 percent in the red.
Wall Street ended ended mixed in the previous session. Dow ended marginally higher, up for tenth day in a row, while S&P and Nasdaq closed marginally higher and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.2 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.1 percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 2.3 percent lower.
At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent lower at $80.5 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent lower at $76.5 per barrel.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
World View | De-Dollarisation — here's why the intense quest for currency equilibrium
Jul 24, 2023 IST8 Min Read
Parents Day 2023 | Financial planning for new parents — these are some expert tips
Jul 23, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | Opposition Unity — here's how the Congress' decision to support AAP on Delhi Ordinance paved the way for a greater cooperation
Jul 22, 2023 IST4 Min Read
Coach-Soch | Here's why startups need to understand the concept of 'return-on-criticism-embraced'
Jul 22, 2023 IST5 Min Read