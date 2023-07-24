European indices edge lower, Spain election results, earnings and ECB rate hike decision major triggers

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.

The European markets traded in the red at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.3 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.

The inconclusive result of the Spain general elections weighed on the indices. The conservative Popular Party won narrowly, failed to secure majority needed to topple the coalition government of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The indices ended largely higher on Friday. CAC ended 0.7 percent higher, while DAX ended 0.2 percent in the red.

Wall Street ended ended mixed in the previous session. Dow ended marginally higher, up for tenth day in a row, while S&P and Nasdaq closed marginally higher and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.2 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.1 percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 2.3 percent lower.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.7 percent lower at $80.5 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.7 percent lower at $76.5 per barrel.