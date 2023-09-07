European indices lower mirroring weakness across global markets, ahead of euro zone data

2 Min Read
European markets opened lower on Thursday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.48 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.25 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.40 percent.
The Wall Street indices ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.57 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.7 and 1.06 percent lower, respectively. The indices were under pressure after stronger-than-expected services sector data fueled concerns of interest rates staying higher.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.7 5 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 1.13 percent lower at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 1.28 percent lower.
China’s exports declined at a slower pace in August, even as the world’s second-biggest economy remains under pressure from weaker demand both domestically and abroad. Exports for August slumped 8.8 percent from the same time last year, totaling $284.87 billion, and were slower than the 14.5 percent last month, according to customs data Thursday.
Crude oil prices fell on Thursday. At the last count, Brent crude oil was trading 0.28 percent lower at $90.35 per barrel. WTI prices, too, were trading 0.4 percent lower at $87.18 per barrel.
First Published: Sept 7, 2023 1:12 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 eyes 19,650, Sensex near 65,900, L&T and Coal India top contributors
Sept 7, 2023 IST1 Min Read
Jubilant Foodworks may ‘underperform’ due to uncertain demand outlook; analysts see 38% downside
Sept 7, 2023 IST2 Min Read
Paper stocks hit record highs — what's behind the current rally and an optimistic outlook
Sept 6, 2023 IST4 Min Read