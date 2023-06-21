European indices in the red on hotter-than-expected UK inflation

The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.1 percent lower.

The UK inflation data came at 8.7 percent, higher than expected.

European markets ended with cuts on Tuesday, with DAX and CAC ending 0.6 and 0.3 percent lower respectively. Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.5 and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets were trading largely lower at the last count. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.7 percent higher. Hong Kong was down 2.1 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 1.3 percent lower.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.2 percent higher at $76.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.3 percent higher at $71.4 per barrel.

The Indian indices were last trading in the green. At the last count, Sensex was up 160 points, off the all-day high mark hit earlier in the session, and Nifty 50 was trading near 18,850.