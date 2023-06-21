CNBC TV18
European indices in the red on hotter-than-expected UK inflation

By Asmita Pant  Jun 21, 2023 1:07:15 PM IST (Published)

The European markets traded lower on Wednesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.5 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.1 percent lower.

The UK inflation data came at 8.7 percent, higher than expected.
European markets ended with cuts on Tuesday, with DAX and CAC ending 0.6 and 0.3 percent lower respectively. Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.7 percent lower, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.5 and 0.2 percent lower, respectively.
X