European indices largely higher mirroring positive cues from Wall Street

European markets traded largely with gains at the opening hour on Wednesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.42 percent higher. French CAC was trading marginally in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.11 percent.

The European indices ended higher on Tuesday. FTSE gained 1.7 percent, while DAX ended 0.9 percent higher.

Wall Street indices ended sharply higher in the previous session. Dow ended 0.85 percent higher, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 1.45 percent and 1.74 percent higher, respectively. S&P posted its biggest single-day gain since June 2, and Nasdaq posted strongest gains since July 28. Nasdaq snapped a three-week losing streak.

US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell on Friday, in his keynote speech at the annual Jackson Hole symposium, delivered a stark message regarding the current state of inflation, asserting that it remains "too high" despite some recent declines. Powell warned that the US central bank is ready to take additional measures to curb inflation, including raising interest rates further if deemed necessary.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.33 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading marginally higher at the last count. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 1.21 percent higher.

Oil prices were last trading in the green. Brent crude futures were trading 0.46 percent higher at $85.88 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.62 percent higher at $81.69 a barrel.