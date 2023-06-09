European indices give up initial gains, trade lower ahead of eventful week

The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.

The European markets opened higher on Friday, however, gave up the gains minutes into the trade. The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.

European markets closed higher on Thursday, with CAC and DAX ending 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively. FTSE, however, was down 0.3 percent.

The Wall Street ended higher on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended half a percent higher, while S&P ended 0.6 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended one percent in the green. S&P 500 hit a new 2023 high.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Asian markets extended gains on Friday. Japan's Nikkei was last trading nearly two percent higher. Hong Kong was up 0.4 percent. China's Shanghai Composite was last trading 0.5 percent higher.

Crude oil prices gained on Friday, but are on track to post second straight weekly loss. At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading marginally higher at $76 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were marginally higher at $71.4 per barrel.

The Indian indices remained choppy on the last trading day of the week. At the last count, Sensex was down 130 points, and Nifty 50 was trading below the 18,600-mark.