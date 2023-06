European indices give up initial gains, trade lower ahead of eventful week

The British FTSE was last trading marginally lower. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent lower. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was also trading 0.2 percent lower.

European markets closed higher on Thursday, with CAC and DAX ending 0.3 percent and 0.2 percent higher respectively. FTSE, however, was down 0.3 percent.

The Wall Street ended higher on Thursday. Dow Jones Industrial Average ended half a percent higher, while S&P ended 0.6 percent higher and Nasdaq Composite ended one percent in the green. S&P 500 hit a new 2023 high.