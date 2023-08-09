European indices gain as China consumer data, bank stocks remain in focus

The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.9 percent.

The European markets traded rebounded on Wednesday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.7 percent higher. French CAC was trading 1.2 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.9 percent.

Share Market Live NSE

The indices closed lower on Tuesday. DAX lost 1.1 percent, while CAC ended 0.7 percent lower.

China released its consumer price index data on Wednesday. According to the National Bureau of Statistics, China's consumer prices in July fell 0.3 percent from last year, while its producer prices fell 4.4 percent from the same month last year. The consumer prices fell for the first time in over two years.

The United States is due to announce its CPI numbers on Thursday. The US figure will provide context for Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decision due in late September.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session as bank stocks remained under pressure during Tuesday's session. Credit rating agency Moody's downgraded 10 mid-size banks dampening investor sentiment. Penn Entertainment shares rose 12 percent on launch of online sportsbook in collaboration with ESPN, while WeWork warned of bankruptcy.

Dow ended 0.45 percent lower. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.42 and 0.79 percent lower, respectively.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.53 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading half a percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading marginally lower.

On Tuesday, China reported a 14.5 percent year-on-year drop in exports and 12.4 percent decline in imports, lower than expected.

Oil prices edged lower early on Wednesday, under pressure as bearish China data fueled demand concerns. However, at the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.1 percent higher at $86.3 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.2 percent higher at $83.07 per barrel.