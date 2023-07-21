CNBC TV18
    European indices flat as investors eye corporate earnings, Spanish elections
    By Asmita Pant  Jul 21, 2023

    The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent lower.

    The European markets traded flat at the opening hour on Friday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 0.2 percent higher, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent lower.

    Spain general elections are scheduled for Sunday, July 23. The elections can mark a shift to the right in Spain, and end the four-year tenure of left-wing Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.
    On Thursday, the indices ended higher. The British FTSE ended 0.8  percent higher, while the tech stocks sank on weak US earnings.
    Wall Street ended largely lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.5 percent higher, up for ninth day in a row, while S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.7 percent and two percent higher, respectively.
    The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.6 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.1 percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.6 percent higher.
    At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading marginally lower at $0.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, on the other hand, were trading 0.9 percent higher at $76.3 per barrel.
    X