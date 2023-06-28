European indices extends gains as US data ease economic slowdown fears

homemarket NewsEuropean indices extends gains as US data ease economic slowdown fears

By Asmita Pant  Jun 28, 2023 1:10:04 PM IST (Published)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent higher.

The European markets traded in the green on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.6 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.5 percent higher.

