European indices extend gains as investors await inflation data

The European markets traded in the green on Friday, the final day of the first half of 2023. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher.

The European markets ended mixed on Thursday. FTSE and CAC ended 0.4 percent lower and 0.4 percent higher respectively.

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, led by bank stocks. Dow ended 0.8 percent higher, while S&P closed 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq ended flat.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.1 percent lower. Hong Kong's Hang Seng and China's Shanghai Composite were trading 0.1 percent higher and 0.6 percent higher respectively.

At the last count, Brent crude futures were trading 0.6 percent higher at $74.8 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.4 percent higher at $70.1 per barrel.

The Indian indices, Sensex and Nifty 50 hit all-time high on Friday. At the last count, the Sensex was trading 670 points above, while Nifty 50 was trading above 19,150.