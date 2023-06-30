European indices extend gains as investors await inflation data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher

The European markets traded in the green on Friday, the final day of the first half of 2023. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher.

Live TV

Loading...

The European markets ended mixed on Thursday. FTSE and CAC ended 0.4 percent lower and 0.4 percent higher respectively.

Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, led by bank stocks. Dow ended 0.8 percent higher, while S&P closed 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq ended flat.