CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsEuropean indices extend gains as investors await inflation data

European indices extend gains as investors await inflation data

European indices extend gains as investors await inflation data
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Asmita Pant  Jun 30, 2023 1:11:07 PM IST (Updated)

The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher

The European markets traded in the green on Friday, the final day of the first half of 2023. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent higher. French CAC was also trading 0.5 percent higher. The biggest European market by volume, German DAX was trading 0.4 percent higher.

Live TV

Loading...

The European markets ended mixed on Thursday. FTSE and CAC ended 0.4 percent lower and 0.4 percent higher respectively.
Wall Street ended higher on Thursday, led by bank stocks. Dow ended 0.8 percent higher, while S&P closed 0.4 percent higher. Nasdaq ended flat.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X