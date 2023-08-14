European indices extend losses mirroring weakness across global markets

The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading marginally in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.2 percent.

The European markets trade lower at the opening hour on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.2 percent lower. French CAC was trading marginally in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was up 0.2 percent.

The European indices closed lower on Friday. FTSE and CAC ended more than one percent lower.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.3 percent higher. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.1 and 0.56 percent lower, respectively. The Nasdaq fell for the second straight week, for the first time in 2023.

The US government released its producer price index data. According to the official data, the producer prices rose 0.8 percent in the 12 months leading to July, up from the 0.2 percent rise in June.

The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 1.27 percent lower, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.34 percent in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 1.68 percent lower.

Oil prices were last trading in the red. Brent crude futures were trading 0.28 percent lower at $86.62 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.23 percent lower at $83 a barrel.