European indices extend gains as investors await US consumer price index data

The British FTSE was last trading 0.1 percent higher. French CAC was trading 1.45 percent in the green, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.97 percent higher.
The European indices closed higher on Wednesday. FTSE gained 0.8 percent, while CAC ended 0.7 percent higher.
China released its consumer price index data on Wednesday. According to the data released by National Bureau of Statistics, the consumer prices fell for the first time in over two years.
The United States is due to announce its CPI numbers later today. The US figure will provide context for Federal Reserve’s next monetary policy decision due in late September.
Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Disney added over two percent in after hours after announcing an upcoming price hike. Dow ended 0.54 percent lower. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.7 and 1.2 percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.84 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.31 percent in the green. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading marginally lower.
Oil prices were last trading in the green. Brent crude futures were trading 0.16 percent higher at $87.7 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.13 percent higher at $84.51 per barrel.
First Published: Aug 10, 2023 1:25 PM IST
