European indices down as investors await inflation data

1 Min Read

By Asmita Pant  Aug 7, 2023 1:25:03 PM IST (Updated)

The European markets traded lower on Monday. The British FTSE was last trading 0.3 percent lower. French CAC was trading 0.1 percent in the red, while the biggest European market by volume, German DAX was down 0.2 percent.
The indices ended higher on Friday. CAC gained 0.8 percent, while FTSE ended 0.5 percent higher.
On Thursday, Bank of England announced policy decision. BoE hiked rates by 25 basis points, on the expected lines, rising the interest rates for the 14th consecutive time.

Wall Street ended lower in the previous session. Dow ended 0.43 percent lower. While S&P and Nasdaq closed 0.53 and 0.32 percent lower, respectively.
The European markets are also taking cues from their Asian counterparts. Japan's Nikkei was last trading 0.19 percent higher, while China's Shanghai Composite was trading 0.59 percent in the red. Hong Kong's Hang Seng was trading 0.09 percent lower.
Oil prices surged to four-month highs after Saudi and Russia announced output cuts. At the last count, however, Brent crude futures were trading 0.16 percent lower at $86.1 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate futures, too, were trading 0.21 percent lower at $82.64 per barrel.
First Published: Aug 7, 2023 1:16 PM IST
