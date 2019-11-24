ETFs funds account for 82% of selloff proceeds: DIPAM
Updated : November 24, 2019 05:44 PM IST
The Bharat 22 ETF under its FFO 2 mopped up Rs 4,368.80 crore and CPSE ETF under FFO sixth tranche collected Rs 10,000.32 crore in this financial year, as per the DIPAM data.
The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the Container Corporation (Concor), the Shipping Corporation (SCI) privatisation are due for FY20. So is Air India.
