ETFs funds account for 82% of selloff proceeds: DIPAM

The government has so far garnered Rs 17,364.26 crore from disinvestment, but around 82 percent (Rs 14,369.03 crore) of it has been accrued from the index funds and not from stake sales, showing the reliance on funds have worked out well for selloff as a strategy.

The Bharat 22 ETF under its FFO 2 mopped up Rs 4,368.80 crore and CPSE ETF under FFO sixth tranche collected Rs 10,000.32 crore in this financial year, as per the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) data.

The money came from the initial public offering of Rail Vikas Nigam (Rs 475.89 crore, IRCTC's IPO (Rs 637.97 crore) and sale of enemy property (Rs 1,882.21 crore), as per DIPAM figures on the proceeds.

The Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the Container Corporation (Concor), the Shipping Corporation (SCI) privatisation are due for FY20. So is Air India.

Bharat 22 ETF's fourth tranche was subscribed 12 times. The top five holdings were L&T, ITC, SBI, Axis Bank and NTPC that accounted for 56 per cent of the portfolio. The Bharat 22 ETF has a concentrated portfolio of 22 stocks.

The fourth tranche of Bharat 22 ETF drew Rs 23,500 crore bids. "Bharat-22 FFO2 was oversubscribed by almost 12 times over base issue size of Rs 2,000 crore and received Rs 23,500 crore. The central government retained Rs 4,368 crore from the offer.

The Rs 10,000 crore CPSE ETF saw equal interest earlier. The government exercised the green-shoe option taking the offer size to Rs 11,500 crore. CPSE ETF runs a concentrated portfolio with a handful of stocks having weights as high as 20 per cent on the underlying index. The portfolio is concentrated towards the energy and oil sectors.

The CPSE ETF tracks shares of 11 central public sector enterprises (CPSEs) -- ONGC, NTPC, Coal India, IOC, Rural Electrification Corp, Power Finance Corp, Bharat Electronics, Oil IndiaNSE , NBCC India, NLC India and SJVN.

The government aims to raise Rs 1.05 lakh crore through disinvestment in 2019-20, up from Rs 85,000 crore raised in FY19.