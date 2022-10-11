ESG Index lags behind as investors favour energy, financials

By Yoosef K

Mini The Nifty100 ESG Index — a gauge designed to reflect the performance of stocks based on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) score — has lost 5.4 percent of its value year-to-date compared to 1.2 percent drop clocked by the benchmark Nifty50. The ESG Index had been an outperformer since its inception, barring 2019.

The Nifty100 ESG Index, which mostly outperforms the benchmarks, is struggling to find its footing in 2022 as surging energy prices and raising interest rates made investors to balk at green stocks. What makes more unfavourable for ESG performance is the continued weakness at the information-technology counters.

To be sure, IT stocks boast of 21 percent weight on the ESG Index compared to a combined weight of 27 percent by RIL HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank on the Nifty50. While Reliance Industries enjoys the highest weight of 10.8 percent on the Nifty50, the largest private lender, HDFC Bank has another 8.3 percent weight on the index. In contrast, Infosys and TCS together have an aggregate weight of 11.6 percent on Nifty ESG Index.

While ITC, ICICI Bank, M&M, SBI and Axis Bank boosted gains in the benchmark, IT players like Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, HCL Technologies, Tech Mahindra and Wipro have lost anywhere between 17 percent to 42 percent so far in 2022. The combined market cap erosion of top five IT stocks so far this year stood at Rs 7.7 lakh crore.

Green turns red in 2022 Year NIFTY100 ESG (%) Nifty50 (%) 2012 33.4 27.7 2013 9.1 6.8 2014 31.9 31.4 2015 -2.2 -4.1 2016 3.2 3.0 2017 31.6 28.6 2018 4.0 3.2 2019 11.0 12.0 2020 21.6 14.9 2021 30.7 24.1 2022* -5.4 -1.2

In fact, flows into sustainable funds dried up across the globe amid concerns over global recession, inflationary pressures, rising interest rates, and the conflict in Ukraine. The total flows into global sustainable funds declined 62 percent sequentially to $32.6 billion at the end of June 2022. “The slump of net new money into sustainable fund was felt in all regions. Some parts of the world even experienced outflows. US-domiciled sustainable funds bled $1.6 billion, their first quarter of outflows in more than five years,” observed Morningstar in its July report.

Even ESG ETF in India witnessed an outflows of $6.6 million in the first half of 2022 against an inflows of $10.2 million recorded during the same period last year. Globally, the net flows into ESG ETFs slowed down in 2022. According to Bloomberg, Net inflows in APAC region through July 2022 stood at $17.5 billion, down significantly from $70.9 billion in 2021.

