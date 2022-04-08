Equity mutual funds log Rs 28,463 cr net inflow in March; debt funds see Rs 1.15 lakh cr outflow

Equity mutual funds attracted a net sum of Rs 28,463 crore in March, making it the 13th consecutive monthly net inflow, amid a volatile stock market environment and continued FPIs (foreign portfolio investors) selling. In comparison, equity mutual funds saw a net inflow of Rs 19,705 crore in February, Rs 14,888 crore in January and Rs 25,077 crore in December 2021, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Friday.

Equity schemes have been witnessing net inflow since March 2021, highlighting the positive sentiment among investors. Prior to this, such schemes had consistently witnessed outflows for eight months from July 2020 to February 2021 losing Rs 46,791 crore.

Within the equity segment, all categories saw net inflows. Multi-cap fund category saw the highest net inflow of Rs 9,694 crore, followed by large & mid-cap fund and large cap fund that witnessed over Rs 3,000 crore net infusion each.

However, the debt segment saw a net outflow of Rs 1.15 lakh crore last month, after witnessing a net inflow of Rs 8,274 crore in February. Overall, the mutual fund industry registered a net outflow of Rs 69,883 crore in March, as compared to a net infusion of Rs 31,533 crore in the preceding month.

The outflow pulled down the average assets under management (AUM) of the industry to Rs 37.7 lakh crore at the end of March, from Rs 38.56 lakh crore at February-end.