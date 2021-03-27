Equities, oil prices surge as Suez Canal shutdown continues Updated : March 27, 2021 09:57 AM IST Global equity benchmarks and oil prices jumped on Friday while safe havens such as the dollar and US Treasuries dipped. MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 1.44 percent following broad gains in Europe and Asia. Benchmark 10-year notes fell 17/32 in price to yield 1.6724 percent, from 1.614 percent late on Thursday. Published : March 27, 2021 09:57 AM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply