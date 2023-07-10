India is the best growth story in town, expect Nifty at 20,700 by June 2024: Goldman Sachs

Earnings Per Share (EPS) is expected to grow 17 percent in FY24 and 15 percent in FY25. Koul prefers banks over NBFCs and adds that real estate and auto sector has given good returns.

Goldman Sachs expects Nifty to touch 20,700 in the next 12 months, clocking seven percent growth from current levels of 19,350. This might disappoint some who await 20,000 much earlier. Nifty 50 index had crossed 19,000 on June 28. In a recent report authored by Sunil Koul, Equity Portfolio Strategist at Goldman Sachs says 'India is the best growth story in town'.

While India is a strong market, overall Asia will be hurt by a slowdown in China , but Koul does not expect a deep global recession. Goldman Sachs says there are 25 percent chances of US recession, versus 65 percent by consensus. Another rate hike by US Federal Reserve is likely and expect a pause after that.

Goldman Sachs expects India to grow at 6.4 percent in 2023 and 6.3 percent in 2024 owing to global headwinds. The pre election spending will gradually increase, while inflation as well as interest rates are already at its peak. However, a strong US Dollar may put pressure on Asian currencies. Goldman sees India GDP at 6.7 percent this decade.

Earnings growth for Indian companies will be strong as the proportion of firms with positive management guidance based on recent earnings call transcripts is at a 10-year high. The listed corporate profits to GDP ratio has been improving in recent years, after declining for almost a decade, suggesting a likely turnaround in India’s corporate earnings cycle. Mid-teen earnings are expected to drive the index returns.

However, the challenge is in high valuations - at 21 times forward price to earnings ratio, which is expensive versus its own history. Goldman Sachs estimates fair value at 19 times. 'History suggests modest forward returns from current starting level of valuations. Historical macro sensitivities suggest Indian equities may have over-delivered relative to the changes in macro environment. Hence, there could be consolidation of gains in the near-term.'

Nifty rose 19 percent in the past one year, in line with Nikkei 225 with 20 percent returns. FTSE 100 index is flat, while Dow Jones is up 8 percent and Hang Seng is down 13 percent. Shanghai Stock Exchange is down 3 percent in the same period.