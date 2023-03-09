Equitas Small Finance Bank's new securities listed and permitted for trading on exchange

As per the statement, the new shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the company.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited on Thursday announced that their new securities, comprising of 78,95,35,166 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each, have been listed and are now permitted for trading on the Exchange, effective from Friday, March 10, 2023. These shares were issued pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Equitas Holdings Limited with Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited.

"Trading members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the under mentioned new securities of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited ( Scrip Code: 543243) are listed and permitted for trading on the Exchange with effect from Friday, March 10, 2023," a BSE statement said.

"78,95,35,166 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each issued pursuant to the Scheme of Amalgamation between Equitas Holdings Limited with Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited," it added.

As per the statement, the new shares shall rank pari-passu in all respects with the existing equity shares of the company.

" 93,39,43,363 shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited have been cancelled on account of cross holding which were held by Equitas Holdings Limited in Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited," the notice added.

The addition of these new securities is expected to further strengthen Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited's position in the market and provide investors with more investment opportunities. With a strong reputation in the financial industry, Equitas Small Finance Bank Limited is well-positioned to leverage these new securities to drive growth and expansion in the future.

Trading members of the Exchange are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to diversify their portfolio and capitalise on the potential gains that these new securities may offer.

Equitas Small Finance Bank last month said that it recorded its highest-ever quarterly disbursement of Rs 4,797 crore in Q3FY23, a growth of 68 percent year-on-year (YoY).

The lender reported a 57.4 percent year-on-year (YoY) jump in net profit at Rs 170.1 crore for the third quarter ended December 31, 2022. This is the highest quarterly PAT of the bank.

Net interest income (NII), which is the difference between the interest income a bank earns from its lending activities and the interest it pays to depositors, rose 19.7 percent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 647.5 crore as against Rs 540.8 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank were trading 1.80 percent lower at Rs 73.60 apiece on BSE at 09:06 PM.