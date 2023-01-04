English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket News

Equitas Small Finance Bank surges 7% to hit 52 week high after RBI’s nod to stake acquisition

Equitas Small Finance Bank surges 7% to hit 52-week high after RBI’s nod to stake acquisition

Equitas Small Finance Bank surges 7% to hit 52-week high after RBI’s nod to stake acquisition
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jan 4, 2023 3:29:54 PM IST (Published)

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank have been on an upward trend, growing over 50 percent in the last 6 months despite uncertainty in the bank's leadership.

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank gained over 7 percent on Wednesday to touch a fresh 52-week high of Rs 63.90. The upward movement in the company's share prices was recorded after the Reserve Bank of India's green signal to SBI Funds Management Ltd (SBIFML) for acquiring a stake in the lender.

Recommended Articles

View All
No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

No surge pricing or cancellations — how Metroride simplified your daily commute

IST3 Min(s) Read

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

Maternity health insurance — what is covered, waiting period, tax benefits

IST4 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

Jet Airways revival plan takes an interesting turn even as uncertainty over relaunch continues

IST2 Min(s) Read

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

As big-ticket films failed to create magic this year, box office pins its hopes on a 2023 resurgence

IST3 Min(s) Read

SBIFML will be acquiring a 9.99 percent stake in Equitas Small Finance Bank.


In its approval, the RBI stated, "M/s SBI Funds Management Ltd (SBIFML) to acquire up to 9.99 percent of the paid-up equity capital of the Bank through the schemes of SBI Mutual Fund (SBIMF)."

Following RBI's approval, the process the acquire stakes will begin, subject to other approvals by authorities

Shares of Equitas Small Finance Bank have been on an upward trend, growing over 50 percent in the last 6 months despite uncertainty in the bank's leadership. The bank's managing director PN Vasudevan had announced to step down from his role in May 2022, a decision that he withdrew last month.

The bank also reversed the merger with the parent with a revised share swap ratio of 100:231 in March 2022.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd in December 2022 announced an interest rate revision for savings, fixed deposits and recurring deposits both for domestic and non-resident (NRE/NRO) accounts. With the new interest rates, depositors can earn an interest rate of up to 8 percent on fixed deposits and 7.75 percent on recurring deposits. Furthermore, savings account customers, with deposits of Rs 5 to Rs 30 crore, could earn up to 7 percent interest.

(Edited by : Anshul)
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Equitas Small Finance BankRBISBI Funds Management

Previous Article

Sanjay Mudaliar joins Indian Overseas Bank as executive director

Next Article

NTPC’s power generation jumps 11% to 254 billion units in April-December 2022

Shows

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X