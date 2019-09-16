Equitas Holdings plunges 17% after company fails to meet Sebi guidelines for draft scheme
Updated : September 16, 2019 10:32 AM IST
Shares of Equitas Holdings (EHL) fell 17 percent on Monday after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) returned the draft scheme for listing its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).
The company is advised to re-submit the same after ensuring compliance with the provisions mentioned in the Sebi circular.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more