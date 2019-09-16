#NRC#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
Equitas Holdings plunges 17% after company fails to meet Sebi guidelines for draft scheme

Updated : September 16, 2019 10:32 AM IST

Shares of Equitas Holdings (EHL) fell 17 percent on Monday after Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) returned the draft scheme for listing its wholly-owned subsidiary Equitas Small Finance Bank (ESFB).
The company is advised to re-submit the same after ensuring compliance with the provisions mentioned in the Sebi circular.
