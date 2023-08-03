EPFR Global expects robust inflows into dedicated India funds

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global, spoke about the investment climate in India and highlighting a positive outlook for the market, he said that he foresees another strong week of flows into dedicated India funds.

Strong potential for long-term growth, ongoing government reforms and favourable economic climate make India an appealing choice for investors seeking diversification and growth opportunities, says Cameron Brandt, Director of Research at EPFR Global.

Discussing the investment climate in India in an interview with CNBC-TV18, Brandt highlighted the positive outlook for the Indian market and said he foresees another strong week of flows into dedicated India funds. Furthermore, he expressed confidence that the current pace of capital inflows into India can be sustained in the foreseeable future.

Brandt's expectation of another robust week of flows into dedicated India funds signifies the continued attractiveness of India as an investment destination. The country's burgeoning middle class, rapid urbanisation, and ongoing digital transformation make it an appealing market for investors seeking high-growth opportunities.

He said, “I am expecting another strong week of flows into dedicated India equity funds despite the fact that the broader environment especially in the US has definitely cooled off a bit from the previous rosy progress that is seen over the past couple of months.”

Dedicated India funds have been attracting substantial capital from global investors , buoyed by India's promising economic prospects and a series of policy reforms that have improved the country's investment climate.

“Your market index is surging nicely, but over the past 10 weeks or so we have routinely seen above-average weekly inflows, often challenging historic weekly inflow records,” said Brandt.

In addition to the short-term expectations of increased flows, Brandt expressed his belief that the pace of capital inflows into India can be sustained over the long term.

For more details, watch the accompanying video