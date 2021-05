Keith Tan of S&P Global Platts, in an interview with CNBC-TV18, said the “end-use demand in steel market remains positive whether in the domestic market in China or in overseas markets.”

“Prices of steel remain higher overseas than in China. So on paper, there is an incentive for Chinese steelmakers to export some steel. But given that there is this talk about export duties being implemented, we have seen sellers try to insert a callusing contract saying that if there were to be any increase in export duty then the buyer will have to take charge of that burden,” he added.

“This has sent some chills around the buyers in the buying community, so I don’t see that much buying interest at the moment. It could become clearer,” he shared.