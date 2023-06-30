Enam Director urges fund managers | India allocation is a must-have in portfolios

In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Chokhani, Director of ENAM Holdings, emphasized the importance of including India allocation in investment portfolios. Despite India's potential as a lucrative market, Chokhani pointed out that many fund managers are still underweight on India.
The Nifty regained its all-time high earlier this week and is shooting to new highs. This feat is hardly surprising what with the Indian economy chugging along as the fastest-growing large economy in the world. Yet the new highs come at a time when the Fed, the European Central Bank (ECB), and the Bank of England (BoE) look determined to slow down their respective economies.
In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Manish Chokhani, Director of ENAM Holdings, emphasized the importance of including India allocation in investment portfolios. Despite India's potential as a lucrative market, Chokhani pointed out that many fund managers are still underweight on India.
He also spoke at length about whether one should be wary of the Nifty climbing at a fast clip from here on, whether are there dangers of a sharp fall later this year because of the global rate hikes, can Indian equities rally or at least outperform even if the world slows and the best sectors and stocks to bet on.
Also Read | Rajeev Chandrasekhar applauds India's smartphone industry growth, attracting tech giants
Talking about India, Chokhani said, “India's PE multiple has just kept going higher every year, almost like a midcap, which you know, is going to emerge as a large cap because pretty much everyone in the world now knows this will become the third largest economy in the world. You must have an India allocation in your portfolios. A lot of people are still underweight in India, a lot of fund managers do not even know where the country is because they were so obsessed with their own countries or indeed only China.”
Including India allocation in a portfolio can provide diversification benefits due to the country's relatively low correlation with other global markets. As a separate economic entity with unique drivers of growth, India can act as a hedge against market volatility and provide stability to a diversified investment strategy.
Also Read | Rise of middle-income households in rural India outpaces urban growth | Deloitte India Report
Despite its rapid growth, India's stock market still offers attractive valuations compared to many developed economies. Fund managers who are underweight in India may find undervalued opportunities in high-potential sectors, enabling them to generate long-term returns.
For more details, watch the accompanying video.
First Published: Jun 30, 2023 7:23 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
Recommended ArticlesView All
India's new-age companies have had their best quarter since listing, but that's only half the story
Jun 30, 2023 IST4 Min Read
World Social Media Day | Here's why it is important to strike a balance between online and offline life
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Beyond Binaries | BJP vs Jats — here's how the resistance building up and why is it a challenge that BJP can't ignore
Jun 30, 2023 IST5 Min Read
Where are the Nifty 50, Nifty Bank headed in the July series? A chartist shares his take and top picks
Jun 30, 2023 IST3 Min Read