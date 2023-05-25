English
    Emami Q4 profit tanks 60% to Rs 142 crore amid high inflation, revenue up 9%

    By Meghna Sen  May 25, 2023 6:42:32 PM IST (Updated)

    Ahead of the results, Emami stock closed 1.50 percent lower at Rs 383 apiece on the NSE. The shares fell 11 percent on a year-to-date basis, but it rose 5 percent in the last one month

    Homegrown FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods) company Emami Ltd on Thursday posted a 60 percent year-on-year (YoY) decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 142 crore in the January to March quarter as against Rs 354 crore in the same quarter a year ago. The company will buy shares worth up to Rs 186 crore, up to a price of Rs 450, it said in a regulatory filing.

    Revenue from operations surged 8.8 percent at Rs 836 crore as compared to Rs 768.2 cr on-year in the corresponding quarter of last fiscal.
