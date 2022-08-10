    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion: SEC filing

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion: SEC filing

    Elon Musk sells 7.92 million Tesla shares worth $6.9 billion: SEC filing
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Reuters  IST (Published)

    Mini

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, six U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.

    Tesla Inc Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk has sold 7.92 million shares of the electric vehicle maker worth $6.9 billion, six U.S. securities filings showed on Tuesday.
    Earlier on Friday Tesla said trading in its three-for-one split shares will start on Aug. 25, after the electric vehicle maker's shareholders approved the proposal during its annual meeting.
    Shareholders of the EV maker voted for board recommendations on most issues at the company's annual meeting on Thursday, including re-electing directors, approving a stock split, while rejecting proposals focused on environment and governance.
    Each stockholder of record on Aug. 17 will get a dividend of two additional shares for each share held, to be distributed after close of trading on Aug. 24, the company said.
    The new share split comes two years after a five-for-one split helped bring down the price of the high-flying stock within the reach of ordinary investors.
    While a split does not affect a company's fundamentals, it could buoy the share price by making it easier for a wider range of investors to own the stock.
    Tesla shares, which debuted at $17 apiece in 2010, rose to more than $1,200 late year after the 2020 stock split, taking the company's market capitalization above $1 trillion.

    Tags

    Elon MuskTesla

    Previous Article

    Tesla discloses lobbying effort to set up factory in Canada

    Next Article

    Tata Motors buys Ford's Sanand Plant to add more firepower against rivals Hyundai, M&M

    arrow down

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng