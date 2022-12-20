Elin Electronics IPO opens for subscription today, here's all you need to know

English
Homemarket News

By Vahishta Unwalla   | Asmita Pant  Dec 20, 2022 8:58:56 AM IST (Updated)

The Rs 475 crore IPO will comprise of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of not more than Rs 300 crore.

Elin Electronics' Rs 475 crore initial public offering (IPO) will open for subscription today, December 20.  The issue will close on December 22. Ahead of its IPO, the company has raised Rs 142 crore through anchor investors. A total of 15 investors including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and PGIM India invested in the IPO.

The electronics manufacturing services company has fixed the price band between Rs 234 to Rs 247 apiece.
The Rs 475 crore IPO — revised from earlier Rs 760 crore — will comprise of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of not more than Rs 300 crore.
Elin Electronics IPO Details:
Issue OpensDecember 20
Issue ClosesDecember 22
IPO Size (Rs. Crore)475
NatureFresh Issue + OFS
Price Band (Rs.)234 - 247
The Delhi-based Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India with 12 percent market share in financial year 2021.
The company's clientele includes Philips, Panasonic, Usha, Havells, Bosch.
Post the issue, the shareholding of the company's promoter and promoter group would come down to 32.93 percent from 53.98 percent earlier.
From the IPO proceeds, the company intends to utilise Rs 88 crore to repay debt. The company had net debt of Rs 102.40 crore as of September 2022. Another Rs 37.8 crore will be used in capex to upgrade and expand the company's existing facilities at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purpose.
If the company's shares list at the upper end of the IPO price band, the company's market capitalisation will range between Rs 1,171 crore to Rs 1,227 crore.
Key product vertical wise revenue in FY22
Product VerticalRevenue in FY22
LED lighting, fans and switchesRs 333 crore
Small appliancesRs 255 crore
Fractional horsepower motorsRs 237 crore
Moulded and sheet metal parts and componentsRs 164 crore
Other EMS productsRs 31 crore
Medical diagnostic cartridgesRs 17 crore
In the financial year 2021-22, the company posted total revenue of Rs 1,093.75 crore, compared to Rs 862.38 crore in the previous year. Its net profit rose to Rs 39.15 crore against Rs 34.86 crore in the previous year.
FY20FY21FY22
Revenue (Rs crore)7868621,094
EBITDA Margin (%)7.687.3
First Published:  IST
