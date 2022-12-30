The Rs 475 crore IPO — revised from earlier Rs 760 crore — comprised of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of not more than Rs 300 crore.

Elin Electronics shares will debut on the stock exchanges NSE and BSE on Friday i.e. December 30. The electronics manufacturing services company's Rs 475 crore initial public offering opened for subscription on December 20. The issue closed on December 22. Elin Electronics has fixed the price band between Rs 234 and Rs 247 apiece.

Ahead of its IPO, the company has raised Rs 142 crore through anchor investors. A total of 15 investors, including SBI Mutual Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee, SBI Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee, and PGIM India, invested in the IPO.

The Rs 475 crore IPO — revised from earlier Rs 760 crore — comprised of fresh issue of Rs 175 crore as well as an offer for sale (OFS) of not more than Rs 300 crore. JM Financial Ltd and Axis Capital Ltd were the book runners for the offer, while KFin Tech was the appointed registrar.

The company intends to utilise Rs 88 crore from the IPO proceeds to repay debt. Another Rs 37.8 crore will be used in capex to upgrade and expand the company's existing facilities at Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

The Delhi-based Elin is a leading electronics manufacturing services (EMS) manufacturer of end-to-end product solutions for major brands of lighting, fans, and small/ kitchen appliances in India, and leading fractional horsepower motors manufacturers in India with a 12 percent market share in the financial year 2021.

The company's clientele includes Philips, Panasonic, Usha, Havells, and Bosch.