Electronics Mart IPO subscribed 72 times on final day

Mini Electronics Mart IPO: Potential investors could bid for Electronics Mart shares in a price band of Rs 56-59 apiece in multiples of 254 under the IPO, which concluded on Friday with an overall subscription of 71.9 times the shares on offer.

Electronics Mart's IPO to raise up to Rs 500 crore concluded on Friday with an overall subscription of 71.9 times the shares on offer. The initial share sale of Hyderabad-based Electronics Mart — a retailer of consumer durables and electronics — was entirely a fresh issue, which means the proceeds will go to the company.

By the end of the final day of the bidding process, which began on Tuesday, the Electronics Mart IPO received bids for 449.5 crore shares as against the total 6.3 crore shares on offer, according to provisional exchange data. The IPO saw a strong response from qualified institutional buyers.

Up to 50 percent of the IPO was reserved for QIBs, 15 percent for non-institutional investors (NIIs) and 35 percent for retail investors.

Electronics Mart shares were available for bidding in a price band of Rs 56-59 apiece in multiples of 254 under the IPO, which was open for three trading days from Tuesday. This translates to Rs 14,224-14,986 for one lot of shares.

The basis of allotment for the Electronics Mart issue is likely to be finalised on October 12, following by the crediting of shares on October 14.

Electronics Mart shares will debut on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on October 17.

A number of analysts have positive views on the Electronics Mart issue.

According to Hem Securities, which recommended subscribing to the IPO, the company has a business model that provides operational flexibility to create long-term sustainable footprint, given its consistent track record of growth and industry leading profitability.

The issue was valued at a price-to-earnings multiple of 17 times its post-issue profit after tax for the year ended March 2022, the brokerage said in a research report.